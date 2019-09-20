Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed that decisions will be taken on Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante ahead of the Liverpool clash on Sunday.

Kante has been battling issues since the start of the season while Mount suffered a blow in midweek in Chelsea’s defeat to Valencia in the Champions League.

In turn, both have been considered doubts to feature for the Blues against Liverpool and while Lampard has suggested that they could both be in contention, he has sensibly suggested that he won’t be taking any risks with them.

Frank Lampard reports Mason Mount has a chance of being fit for Sunday’s game. The tackle looked bad but although there was a lot of swelling, there was not major damage. No risks will be taken however. #CHELIV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2019

N'Golo Kante (ankle) is fit (injury-free) but he isn't fully match fit. "The question for me is how fit he is," said Lampard. "He has had a long time out." A decision will be taken with a longer term view. #CFC ?Table https://t.co/4KiAUTZjCa — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 20, 2019

Kante’s energy, tenacity and work rate in the heart of the midfield has been fundamental to Chelsea since his arrival in west London, and so with the defensive protection that he can provide, he could be vital against the Merseyside giants given the attacking threat that they pose.

As for Mount, the 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to the season having bagged three goals in seven outings, and so his impact in the final third could also be crucial against the Reds.

Nevertheless, Lampard will undoubtedly be looking at the bigger picture and he will be desperate to avoid seeing either star suffer a setback and face a lengthier spell on the sidelines.

With that in mind, it sounds as though Chelsea could opt to be cautious with the pair, but they’ll leave the decision until late to give them as much time as possible to prove their fitness and availability.