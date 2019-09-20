Menu

Frank Lampard provides crucial injury update on key Chelsea duo ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed that decisions will be taken on Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante ahead of the Liverpool clash on Sunday.

Kante has been battling issues since the start of the season while Mount suffered a blow in midweek in Chelsea’s defeat to Valencia in the Champions League.

In turn, both have been considered doubts to feature for the Blues against Liverpool and while Lampard has suggested that they could both be in contention, he has sensibly suggested that he won’t be taking any risks with them.

Kante’s energy, tenacity and work rate in the heart of the midfield has been fundamental to Chelsea since his arrival in west London, and so with the defensive protection that he can provide, he could be vital against the Merseyside giants given the attacking threat that they pose.

As for Mount, the 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to the season having bagged three goals in seven outings, and so his impact in the final third could also be crucial against the Reds.

Nevertheless, Lampard will undoubtedly be looking at the bigger picture and he will be desperate to avoid seeing either star suffer a setback and face a lengthier spell on the sidelines.

With that in mind, it sounds as though Chelsea could opt to be cautious with the pair, but they’ll leave the decision until late to give them as much time as possible to prove their fitness and availability.

