Some Arsenal fans are speculating that this Gunners star will be named as a captain for the north London club, supporters took to social media to give their recommendations.

A wave of Arsenal fans have suggested that Hector Bellerin should be named as the club’s new captain by Unai Emery, the right-back made his return from injury tonight – playing 62 minutes against Wolves.

One fan believes that Emery’s decision to delay the announcement until next week is proof that the academy graduate will take on the armband.

Football.London reported earlier this week that Emery announced that he would reveal the club’s new captain after their Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest next week.

The Spaniard added that he’d like ‘three to five captains’ in the team.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has acted as the club’s captain so far this season following the shock exit of Laurent Koscielny this summer.

Take a look at Bellerin’s message to fans after taking to the pitch for the first time in eight months:

? "After eight long months, I'm finally in the red and white and on the pitch!" ?? @HectorBellerin made his return tonight, playing 62 minutes with #AFCU23 for the @ArsenalAcademy pic.twitter.com/20TFntIqpW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 20, 2019

The above social media post certainly got fans excited, these supporters called for the 24-year-old to be given the armband:

Emery waiting to announce next Arsenal captain until Bellerin comes back from injury. You think that’s a mere coincidence? def no so hello Captain. — AB (@abhiz30) September 20, 2019

Give him the armband you coward @UnaiEmery_ — Squid Boy (@TheSquidBoyLike) September 20, 2019

Make him captain and loan Xhaka — Raymond GMB?? (@raytedRay7) September 20, 2019

Announce him and nobody else as captain. — Steve Hills (@Merse10) September 20, 2019

My captain — Indomptable (@LeCatalan237) September 20, 2019

My Ideal captain — kennany mwandila (@KennanyMwandila) September 20, 2019

Welcome back Capitán ?? — K. (@TheOzilVision) September 20, 2019

Bellerin has established himself as one of Arsenal’s most important players in recent years after rising through the ranks of the academy.

Considering that the Gunners have a relatively new-look squad the Spaniard could be a great choice to lead the team.

Fans will want to see someone who has strong ties with the club leading them out and Bellerin looks to be the best option. Seasoned first-team stars like Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil would be controversial permanent appointments because of their inconsistent form.

Fellow academy graduates Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding and even defender Calum Chambers haven’t had the same importance to the first-team as Bellerin in the last five years so it’s unlikely that they’d be options to take the armband.

Who do you think should take the armband at the Emirates?