Arsenal are reportedly set to get a double injury boost on Friday night as Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney will play for their U23s side.

Neither full-back has featured for the Gunners so far this season, and that will undoubtedly have been a real headache for Unai Emery.

Arsenal haven’t improved defensively so far this campaign having conceded eight goals in just five Premier League outings, which follows on from their porous backline conceding 51 goals in 38 outings last year to give them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

In turn, the Gunners boss will be desperate to get a full-strength backline in place to see if they can offer more solidity in that department, and he may well be edging closer to getting a double injury boost in the coming weeks.

As noted by The Sun, Arsenal duo Bellerin and Tierney are expected to feature for the U23s side on Friday night when they take on Wolves.

Further, it’s added that Rob Holding is also being tipped to take part in the game as Emery eyes a triple defensive boost which will be music to his ears in order to try and shore things up at the back.

On top of that though, given their attacking qualities and energy to get up and down the flanks, both Bellerin and Tierney will offer width and a new attacking threat for the Gunners moving forward, and so it could be a huge turning point in their season if the pair can get back to full fitness and start showing their best form on a consistent basis.

Add Holding’s presence in the heart of the backline, and it could be just what Emery needs to fix a major weakness in his side to add balance and give his attacking stars the license to go out and win games.