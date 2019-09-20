Some Barcelona fans have reacted angrily to Ernesto Valverde’s decision not to include this highly-rated youngster in the side’s squad for tomorrow’s match.

Some Barcelona fans are disappointed to see that exciting youngster Carles Alena isn’t a part of the Catalan club’s squad for their La Liga clash against Granada tomorrow.

The 21-year-old central midfielder was an important player for the Blaugrana last season, making 17 La Liga appearances.

The ace impressed during pre-season and it seems that fans were hoping that this would lead to some more playing team for the Spain Under-21s star.

Alena was actually one of Barcelona’s brightest sparks in their opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao, the youngster played the first-half but was substituted by Valverde.

It’s surprising to see that the starlet hasn’t been given more minutes considering his display against Bilbao.

Take a look at the La Liga Champions’ squad for their clash:

Here’s how fans have reacted to Valverde’s squad selection:

Aleña left out the squad for the 4th consecutive game. This is his pass contributing himself to Griezmann’s goal. This kid has potential but our coach is too much of a coward to improve and motivate youngsters (Fati is exceptional). I bet you Aleña would shine if he leaves us. pic.twitter.com/eIEF6gRpep — Frenkie Chief ?? (@FrenkieStats) September 20, 2019

Alena not called up again… I give up on Mr Valverde — Thorpe (@The_Thorpe10) September 20, 2019

WHERE IS ALENA??? — ???? ????? (@TheRealKingAsaw) September 20, 2019

Where’s Alena — Umthandazo single out (@PatricMbenenge) September 20, 2019

Alenya instead of vidal — Harshvardhan zala (@iamhr23) September 20, 2019

I miss Aleña ? — Haya (@HayaShammala) September 20, 2019

Alena deserve better.

Barca deserve better. #ValverdeOut — Ghalib Ahmed (@bleedsblaugrana) September 20, 2019

What did Aleña do to be snubbed like this? — ? Laura ? (@intergalaxtics) September 20, 2019

No aleña again ? — ederline (@cebxjammf) September 20, 2019

mf valverde trying to make alena go in the winter break — Osama Iqbal (@OsamaIz) September 20, 2019

Alena discarded to accomadate Rakitic and Vidal?

Not sure he is happy — Kojoapp (@Pass_23) September 20, 2019

Of course Barcelona have one of the best squads in the world and it’s hard for Valverde to hand out opportunities to youngsters.

However, the side have often looked flat in midfield and Alena has the ability to add a creative spark in the middle of the park.

Most recently, Barcelona’s midfield failed to get a grip on Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener during midweek. The German giants were the far better side in the goalless draw.