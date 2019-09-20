Owen Hargreaves has conceded that he wants to see more of West Ham star Pablo Fornals ahead of their clash with Man Utd this weekend.

The 23-year-old joined the Hammers from Villarreal this summer, but has played a limited role off the bench in recent outings.

Manuel Pellegrini has left him out of his starting line-up for the last three Premier League games, and Hargreaves believes that the West Ham boss would be better off giving Fornals more playing time as he was impressed with what he saw from the Spaniard.

“West Ham have got tonnes of flair players,” he is quoted as saying by Hammers News. “I think there will be days when those flair players produce much more than they did (vs Villa). Lanzini was pretty quiet, Yarmolenko was very quiet.

“(But) I thought Fornals was very good when he came on.

“I’d like to see more of him.”

Time will tell if Fornals is giving the nod against Man Utd this weekend, but he could certainly be the type of player to cause Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence problems.

The Hammers are in good form having gone five game unbeaten in all competitions, and so perhaps that will work against Fornals with Pellegrini preferring to stick with what’s working for his side for the time being.