Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his decision to allow both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave Old Trafford this past summer.

Lukaku sealed a permanent switch to join Inter while Sanchez has joined him at the Italian giants on a season-long loan deal.

For some, that could arguably have been seen as a mistake from Solskjaer to allow so much attacking talent to leave in one window, while importantly, they only brought in youngster Daniel James to help fill those voids.

In turn, they could find themselves short of options and goals depending on fitness and form, with the onus on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and youngster Mason Greenwood to now fire them towards their objectives this season.

However, Solskjaer doesn’t regret his decision nor does he believe that it was the wrong one, as he backed Greenwood in particular to kick on having now been given the chance to play more minutes and move up the pecking order at Old Trafford.

“For me, it was the right decision,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “Because I think for the club and for him, I think he’s going to be important for us this season.

“He’s not played a lot so far but he’ll get his minutes and he’ll grow and develop.”

The 17-year-old bagged his first senior goal against Astana in the Europe League on Thursday night and will now hope to continue to repay Solskjaer’s faith when given an opportunity by the United boss.

Nevertheless, time will tell whether or not it works out as desired for the Norwegian tactician, as ultimately that is a lot of pressure and responsibility to put on the shoulders of young players. While Lukaku and Sanchez may well have underperformed for Man Utd, they possess quality and experience at the highest level which could be key as the season goes on.