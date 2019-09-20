Jose Mourinho responds to rumours of replacing Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

Speculation has linked Jose Mourinho with a return to Real Madrid, but the man himself has ruled it out as he showed respect towards Zinedine Zidane.

As noted by The Sun, it has been suggested that Mourinho is preparing himself for a second stint in Spain while club president Florentino Perez would consider him if he axed Zidane.

It comes after the Spanish giants suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week, while they haven’t entirely convinced in La Liga.

That dates back to when Zidane returned during the last campaign, as they were unable to compete for major trophies then and question marks have been raised over whether or not their summer overhaul has changed enough now.

Time will tell, but ultimately with the speculation above in mind, it remains to be seen how long Zidane has to turn things around and secure his job, if he is indeed at risk.

However, Mourinho has shown his class by refusing to pile the pressure on his colleague and fellow coach, and has insisted that Real Madrid have a man in charge currently and so he hasn’t even entertained the thought of a second spell with Los Blancos.

“I would not like to return to Real Madrid because they have a coach, and he is not just anybody. My return to the bench will be when it will be,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

Mourinho enjoyed a successful spell at the Bernabeu previously though, winning a La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup during his three year stint with the club. It remains to be seen if he gets a chance to add to that collection in the future.