One of Arsenal’s former stars has suggested that the north London club should consider the sale of this star, how big of a blow would this exit be to the team?

According to Mirror Football via ESPN, Ex-Arsenal striker Paul Mariner believes that the Gunners should seriously consider the sale of superstar Mesut Ozil.

The 30-year-old playmaker is the north London club’s highest earner according to the report, taking home a staggering wage of £300,000-a-week.

Mirror Sport add that the Germany international attracted the interest of Turkish giants Fenerbahce this summer, though he ultimately decided to stay with the Gunners.

Ozil recently made his first appearance of the season for Unai Emery’s side, starting the north London club’s 2-2 draw with Watford last weekend.

The ace showed off his talent by playing a defence-splitting pass that led to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second goal against the Hornets.

After an impressive performance fans will be hoping that the superstar plays a part against Aston Villa this weekend.

Here’s what Mariner had to say on the World Cup winner:

“If there’s interest, let him go and have someone else pay his wages,”

“[If he doesn’t go], you’ve got to get him back in the fold. It’s as simple as that, you’ve got to get in a room with him, talk to him, get him into being that Arsenal player [he can be].

“They can’t find anyone at the moment who wants to take him off their books, so you’ve got to get him back in your ranks. “It’s very difficult, if a player isn’t switched on, it’s very difficult to get into him. “At the present moment if he’s going to perform the way he is, you’ve got to find other players to perform instead of him. “Find the players that are committed, and find a system that fits those players.” There’s no doubt that Ozil’s performances have massively dropped since he became Arsenal’s highest earner, Emery needs to find a way to reignite the fire in the playmaker that was unstoppable for the likes of Real Madrid. While the sale of the star would make sense given his lesser role in the first-team recently, Ozil’s exit would send shockwaves through the dressing room.