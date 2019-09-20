Liverpool reportedly hold an interest in PSV youngster Donyell Malen as the starlet has made an impressive start to the campaign so far.

The former Arsenal youth star returned to the Netherlands in 2017 and has come through the youth ranks at PSV to get his break at senior level this season.

In 12 appearances in all competitions, the 20-year-old has bagged 10 goals and provided four assists, and so there is no doubt that the Dutch giants have a talent on their hands.

As with many top youngsters plying their trade in the Eredivisie though, there is always the threat of clubs from around Europe prising them away and it appears as though Liverpool could be eyeing a swoop for Malen.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool like the youngster and could in turn be keeping tabs on him in the coming weeks and months to see whether or not he can maintain the high standard he has set thus far.

Admittedly, some of those goals have come in qualifying for the Europa League and Champions League and so perhaps have come against lesser opposition which in turn pads out his tallies.

Nevertheless, he has to produce at whatever level he is asked to play at, and so far, PSV are getting results from him. Unfortunately for them though, that is seemingly leading to interest from elsewhere, with Liverpool now perhaps considering a future raid if Malen can continue to impress.

It wouldn’t be the first time Liverpool have swooped for a talented Dutch starlet in recent months either as they snapped up Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle over the summer, as per the club site, and so they seemingly have sent their scouts to keep a close eye on the top talent coming out of the Netherlands.