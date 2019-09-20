We’ve all seen it as kids when someone doesn’t pass the ball to another player and we get treated to an almighty huff. If you’re really unlucky, that player might be the owner of the match ball in which case – game over. It’s always a bit more galling to see fully grown adults throw a tantrum because the bad man didn’t pass to him when he should’ve.

Sadio Mane went down in some estimations after his reaction to Mo Salah not giving him the ball against Burnley, but you can’t deny he’s a phenomenal player and an absolute joy to watch.

Because of this it looks like Liverpool are going to reward him with another new contract. Talksport reported they were in talks despite Mane only signing a new long term deal less than a year ago.

One of the most interesting aspects of the new deal will be his salary. According to the story, this will make Mane the highest paid Liverpool player on £220k a week.

You can almost hear the excitement from the agents of Virgil van Dyke, Salah and Roberto Firmino as they get ready to try and get a better deal for their clients or find them a move somewhere else.

The report also goes on to suggest that Real Madrid have been monitoring the striker for a while, so this could be another effort from Liverpool to ensure they keep hold of one of their best players for a good while yet.

He was always a good player for Liverpool but he truly broke through as one of the world’s best players last season with his phenomenal form. 22 Premier League goals was actually the same return as Salah, so it shows just how important he is to the team.

There was always a rumour that the great Romario had requested a clause in one of his contracts where his teammates were contractually obliged to give him the ball if he was in a good goal scoring position. Maybe Mane should try and push for something similar.