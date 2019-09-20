Manchester United have opened contract talks with one of their most exciting youngsters, the ace is attracting the interest of European giants Barcelona.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are in talks with the representatives of talented youngster Angel Gomes. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is in the last year of his current deal with the Red Devils.

Gomes’ first appearance of the season came last night in the Manchester outfit’s Europa League win against Kazakh minnows Astana.

The MEN add that the Red Devils are keen on agreeing a new long-term deal with the youngster, it’s also claimed that talks aren’t currently at an advanced stage.

With La Liga champions Barcelona interested in the playmaker, the Manchester outfit need to move quickly to secure the future of the promising talent.

The report also adds that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked a loan move for the ace in the January transfer window, with the MEN adding that the club legend has made the starlet feel like a more important member of the first-team.

Gomes showed off his exciting style of play during pre-season, the ace dazzled against Premier League rivals Tottenham and it’s easy to see why fans have had high hopes for the ace for so long. Gomes made two Premier League appearances for United last season. The ace could feature in United’s league encounter with West Ham on Sunday afternoon, BBC Sport’s Simon Stone has revealed that attacker Anthony Martial is ruled out of the clash – potentially opening up a spot for the tricky youngster to impress.

Gomes is a current member of England’s Under-20s squad, the ace was a part of the Young Lions side that won the Under-17s World Cup a few years ago.