Manchester United urged to make swoop for talented England duo

Former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves feels that the club should make an attempt to sign young talents Jadon Sancho and Declan Rice.

Both players are among the most talented young players in England and have been in pretty good form for their respective clubs. Sancho is among the world’s best players at present and has been in sensational form for Borussia Dortmund this season so far, netting three goals and six assists in seven appearances across all competitions.

Rice has also been in good form in midfield for West Ham. So far, the 20-year-old has netted twice and has provided an assist in 75 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.

Both players have been linked to Manchester United lately with Manchester Evening News and many others claiming that the Red Devils will make a £100 million move for Sancho. Express claimed some days back that the Premier League club are interested in Rice.

Hargreaves feels that both players are suitable for Manchester United and the club should try and sign them. As quoted by the Mirror, the former Bayern Munich player told BT Sport: “Sancho would be a perfect player for this team. And they need a No.9 – whoever that might be. At some time they are going to have to invest because we have seen City and Liverpool, they’ve bought players who have made a real difference.

“Eventually you have to buy. Declan Rice fits in here, whether he costs £50m or £60m. He fits the mould of young and British. Jadon Sancho is nailed on for this team. Even if he costs £120m, he is there for a decade so you almost can’t overspend on him. When you buy, buy players who will play. They cannot afford those misses any more.”

There’s absolutely no doubt that Sancho and Rice would be fine additions to Manchester United’s squad and the club has the financial muscle to sign them. The former will guarantee the Red Devils goals and assists all season while the latter might be a suitable addition should Nemanja Matic leave the club. The Serbian international has attracted interest from Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund according to Calciomercato.