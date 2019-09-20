There’s so much speculation going around about Zinedine Zidane’s future that it’s pretty hard to figure out what to believe. One thing that does seem clear is Real Madrid are actively looking for a replacement manager as the Frenchman begins to run out of time to turn things round.

The Daily Mail ran a story claiming the likely successor would be one of Jose Mourinho, Max Allegri or club legend Raul. Reports are emerging from Spain that suggest someone else is being viewed as the potential saviour.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on the future of Zidane and who could replace him. Again they suggest the Frenchman is on the way out, but the name of Xabi Alonso may surprise a few as the man they believe will replace Zidane.

Of course everything Barcelona and Real Madrid do is compared to each other so Florentino Perez would be hoping Alonso would be successful like Pep Guardiola rather than a disaster like Guti was.

Xabi Alonso is a popular ex player and very well respected in Spanish footballing circles. He’s also not an absolute novice as he’s built up some experience managing the Real Sociedad B side this season.

The Mundo Deportivo report suggests that Perez believes Real Madrid need some sort of revolution and he thinks a young coach would be the best fit for that. They also suggest the former Liverpool midfielder would be preferred to Raul because he has a stronger character.

If the reports about a younger coach are true then that would also rule Mourinho and Allegri out from being candidates.

This is a pivotal moment in the season for Real Madrid so they need to make a decision and act quickly. They have tough away games against Atletico Madrid and Sevilla coming up along with a Champions League game against a decent Club Brugge side. If they don’t perform well and drop points in those then the season could start to get away from them already.

All of this speculation can only undermine Zidane in his role and if he’s unpopular with any players then they know some poor results will see him get sacked. A loss this weekend could send the press into absolute meltdown in Madrid.