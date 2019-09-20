Arsenal manager Unai Emery has teased a position and role change for one Arsenal’s stars after his impressive performance in the Europa League last night.

According to The Sun, Unai Emery has revealed that Arsenal star Lucas Torreira could be used in a more attacking role again after his impressive display against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Gunners beat the German side 3-0 in their Europa League opener last night.

Torreira has largely been used as a defensive midfielder throughout his career but Emery decided to experiment with the Uruguayan during yesterday’s clash.

In a midfield three alongside club captain Granit Xhaka and promising youngster Joe Willock, Torreira was pushed further up the pitch and the ace’s main responsibility was to press Frankfurt’s players in an attempt to win the ball in more advances areas.

Torreira’s tireless work rate made this transition look effortless, the ace was often helping out his defence before charging up the pitch to make runs into the box.

The 23-year-old was presented with a glorious chance to score after a cross from Bukayo Saka early in the game, however, the star’s attempt at a half-volley flew over the bar.

Here’s what Emery had to say about Torreira:

“Tonight he played very well and this season it’s the first match that he was feeling physically very good in.

“He was able to go from box to box and I want to use his quality.”

“His qualities are that he can give us good pressing, and he can win the ball high up the pitch to give us the possession to score. He did that tonight.”

The tough-tackling midfielder has become a fan favourite since joining the Gunners from Sampdoria for a fee reported to be £26m by BBC Sport.

Emery’s decision to experiment with the ace could prove to be a masterclass as the season goes on. With Xhaka appearing to be a mainstay as the side’s midfield anchor Torreira now has the licence to push further up for the team.

Injuries have limited Torreira’s minutes on the pitch so far this season, but with those setbacks now appearing to be behind him the ace can focus on helping Arsenal challenge for a top four spot.