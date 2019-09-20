A video has surfaced of Chelsea and Burnley midfielder Danny Drinkwater appearing to aim a headbutt at a rival footballer during a wild night out in Manchester last month.

The Mirror report that the incident happened on the same night that Drinkwater was attacked outside the Chinawhite club in Manchester last month.

The attack left the England international with ankle and facial injuries, Sky Sports revealed that Burnley boss Sean Dyche held crisis talks with the star after the incident which occurred while he was drunk.

The Mirror add that it is not yet known whether or not the two incidents are related.

The clip which has been shared by the Daily Star, as well as on social media, appears to show Drinkwater aiming a headbutt at Scunthorpe Town star Kgosi Ntlhe while the pair were on the dance floor.

Mirror Sport reveal that Drinkwater attempted to flirt with Ntlhe’s girlfriend, footage shows the Chelsea misfit holding the Scunthorpe ace before aiming a vicious headbutt in his direction.

Danny Drinkwater & Scunthorpe United’s Kgosi Ntlhe having a fight in a rave…. Drinkwater gave him a dirty headbutt pic.twitter.com/6oYl8cfk9S — threesixtytv (@threesixtytv) September 20, 2019

Manchester United academy graduate Drinkwater seems to be having serious troubles off the pitch, the ace may go down as a player that has wasted his talent if he can’t get back on the right track soon.

This footage is hardly going to win over Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and the ace’s off the field troubles will cast a bigger doubt over his future with the Blues.