Video: WAKE UP – incredible keeper error allows opposition to score after just NINE seconds

There are two pretty incredible things about this clip, we’ll come onto the goalkeeping in a minute.

Firstly it really doesn’t help your league’s reputation to broadcast games in a stadium that holds thousands of people when there’s only about 100 there.

Now for this piece of goalkeeping. Surely for a league with so much money they could afford to employ someone to bellow “switched on from the start lads” from the sidelines. Or at least some sort of goalkeeping coach.

It’s not even clear what the keeper thinks is going to happen here, but it’s an absolute gift for the opposition:

It will surprise nobody that the team who conceded the goal – Al Shahania – are currently bottom of the table having lost every game so far this year