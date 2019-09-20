The whole concept of a younger player going out on loan is that they should get to play more often and it will help their development. It’s always a worry when they don’t get to play, does this mean they are absolutely not good enough to play for their parent club?

Jack Clarke joined Spurs from Leeds this Summer and was immediately loaned back. He’s not actually made any appearances in the league this season so he needs to try and find an alternative arrangement for the second half of the year.

A report on Hammers news suggests that West Ham could offer him a way out by making a loan move of their own in January. The report quotes the Daily Express in saying The Hammers are interested but would also face some competition form Crystal Palace and Everton for his signature.

It’s a funny one because a player not deemed good enough by a Championship team is being coveted by some good Premier League sides. It’s completely possible that Leeds see this season as make-or-break in terms of promotion. Bielsa doesn’t tend to stay longer than two seasons in one job so they might decide they don’t have time to develop a youngster who belongs to another club.

A lot could change between now and January, Bielsa’s sides are famous for being over worked and injuries are pretty common. It’s possible Clarke will get a chance in the first team over the next few months and establish himself as a regular.

If he continues to stay stuck on the bench then expect to see him move somewhere else in January. He only broke through to the first team last season and he’s still very young, so Leeds might just be being careful with him.