Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has seemingly paid a compliment to Frank Lampard by comparing the current Chelsea side to his old Dortmund squad.

After an impressive stint in charge at Derby County last season, the Blues legend replaced Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge this past summer.

While his ethos with the Rams was arguably to give young talent a chance, with Chelsea starlets Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount with him at Pride Park coupled with the likes of Harry Wilson, he has taken that approach with him to Chelsea.

That has perhaps been forced on him to an extent given their transfer ban, but ultimately he has blooded through several youth team products with the likes of Callum Hudson Odoi and Ruben Loftus Cheek to return from injury still.

Klopp has drawn comparisons between this Chelsea team and his former side at Dortmund given the youngsters involved in the first-team, and is seemingly pretty impressed with what Lampard has been able to do this season.

“It’s a really exciting team, it reminds me a little bit of my team at Dortmund years back when they were really young – maybe even younger than this team at Chelsea,” he told Sky Sports. “People were always talking about how young they are, but they only played because they were good. They didn’t play because they were that young.

“They brought in Christian Pulisic in the summer, I’m not sure about the money but for around £50-£60m, and all of the players around him now have the same value.

“Tammy Abraham is now a £60m player, Mason Mount is for sure a £60m player, if not more, Callum Hudson-Odoi was that already.”

Naturally given their progression so far this season, Chelsea will have no thoughts of offloading their talented starlets regardless of whether or not Klopp is accurate with his updated valuations of the likes of Abraham and Mount.

Nevertheless, it’s testament to the work done by the coaching staff and the faith from Lampard to give them opportunities which has led to praise from rival managers as well as possible big-money moves in the future if things don’t go to plan.

For now though, the focus will be on securing all three points against Klopp and Liverpool on Sunday, with the Reds still holding a 100% perfect record with five wins in five Premier League games so far this season.