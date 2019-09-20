Chelsea host Liverpool in what promises to be an entertaining clash on Sunday evening with both sides scoring plenty of goals so far this season.

The Merseyside giants lead the way in the Premier League with a 100% record after five games, having also scored 15 goals in those outings.

SEE MORE: Chelsea team news: Huge boost for Lampard as talismanic figure returns to training ahead of Liverpool clash

As for Chelsea, it’s been a mixed start for Frank Lampard’s men as they’ve collected eight points from their opening five games.

While they’ve scored 11 goals, they’ve also conceded 11, and so that would suggest that it will be an open and exciting encounter on Sunday between two sides with a big attacking threat while the hosts are undoubtedly more vulnerable at the back.

Despite that, Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has gone with a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, as he has predicted Liverpool’s first dropped points of the campaign.

“I think Frank Lampard wants to attack, which opens up the counter-attack scenario for Liverpool. They both got bad results in Europe through the week, they are making mistakes that they didn’t make last season and you can get at their defence,” he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Pedro and Willian behind Tammy Abraham is a trio of danger. They need to find the killer pass in this game, which I think they will. Liverpool will pin them in when they can, but it will be an open game of football, which will see Liverpool drop their 100 per cent record.”

Time will tell just how accurate Nicholas is with his prediction, but much will also depend on Chelsea’s team news ahead of the encounter, with the Evening Standard suggesting that they’ll get a huge boost courtesy of N’Golo Kante, but in-form Mason Mount will miss out after suffering an injury in midweek.

Given how crucial his goals and creativity in the final third have been so far this season, they’ll hope that they still have the quality around Tammy Abraham to pose Liverpool serious problems.