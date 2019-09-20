Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly under pressure and now faces a crucial month to try and turn things around at the Bernabeu.

His side’s heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week hasn’t reflected well on him, as it has ultimately been a struggle since he returned for a second stint in charge.

Having failed to compete for major trophies last season after he was re-appointed, a summer overhaul hasn’t had the desired effect as of yet as Madrid have looked unconvincing for the most part in La Liga and suffered an immediate setback in Europe.

With that in mind, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, it has been suggested that Zidane could get the next four games to show signs of improvement or leave himself at risk of being replaced if results and performances don’t pick up.

Those four outings will come against Sevilla, Osasuna, Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, and so it isn’t going to be easy for the French tactician and his players.

Further, the report adds that two names are said to be in contention to step in if a change is made on the bench, with Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri being linked.

Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Manchester United last December, while Allegri left Juventus this past summer and so both will be available to start immediately if Zidane is axed.

Time will tell if Real Madrid get to that stage though, as given the success that they enjoyed under Zidane in his first spell at the helm, they’ll be desperately hoping that he can rekindle some of that magic and get them back on the right track moving forward.

Nevertheless, the La Liga giants arguably haven’t looked the same since Zidane departed in the same summer that they lost former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, and so they must try and find the solutions quickly.