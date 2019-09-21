Man Utd have been handed an injury boost as Daniel James has travelled to London for their encounter with West Ham on Sunday.

The Red Devils make the trip hoping to secure a third consecutive win across all competitions as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to see them build some momentum.

In order to do that, the United boss will have hoped to have limited injury problems heading into the fixture, and it has been suggested that he could be handed a timely boost.

According to The Sun, James has made the trip with the rest of the squad to face the Hammers, which in itself is a major boost as that would suggest that he’s in contention to feature despite struggling with an ankle injury over the past week.

Time will tell whether or not he gets the nod from the medical staff and Solskjaer to feature, but given the 21-year-old has bagged three goals in five Premier League outings since his summer switch to Old Trafford, it says a lot about how important he has been for Man Utd thus far.

In turn, they’ll hope that he can play a part, although the Sun add that one young star who won’t be involved is Mason Greenwood, as he wasn’t spotted making the trip with the rest of the squad.

That would arguably be a surprise decision from Solskjaer given the 17-year-old scored his first senior goal for the club in their 1-0 win over Astana in the Europa League on Thursday night, and so it remains to be seen if it’s confirmed, and what Solskjaer’s reasoning behind the decision is.

Meanwhile, the Sun also note that Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw will all miss out due to injury, but all eyes will now be on whether or not James is named in the starting XI to offer Solskjaer a big boost.