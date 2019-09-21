Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is seemingly edging closer to getting a double injury boost with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James continuing their comeback.

The Blues have shown faith in their young stars so far this season with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori all getting chances to impress.

In turn, with Lampard giving youth an opportunity, he could be set for a double boost in the coming weeks as both Hudson-Odoi and James continue to make progress in their respective comebacks from injury.

As confirmed by the club on Twitter below, the pair started for the U23s side in their clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon as they look to continue to get minutes under the belt to get back to full fitness and in turn to start knocking on the door for a spot in the senior side.

The priority this weekend will of course be to come through unscathed and show that they’re ready to step up for Lampard, although that does mean that they won’t be making their comeback for the first team against Liverpool on Sunday.

Nevertheless, with Chelsea looking to compete on multiple fronts this season, Lampard will need as much quality and depth as possible, and the young duo certainly provide him with two more solid options to try and show that they can be equally as effective as the likes of Mount and Abraham.

Despite the busy schedule ahead, Chelsea can afford to be patient with the pair as there will undoubtedly be plenty of games for them to make their mark.