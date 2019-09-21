Juventus will reportedly look to offload both Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca in the January transfer window as they try to trim the squad.

The Bianconeri boast a world-class squad this season with plenty of quality and depth which should see them compete on multiple fronts.

Time will tell if Maurizio Sarri is able to guide them to more major trophies this season, but ultimately the squad is arguably in need of trimming given the numbers involved.

The likes of Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic were left out of their Champions League squad this season such is the depth at Sarri’s disposal, and it appear as though two other individuals will be axed in the New Year to reduce the size of the squad where possible.

According to Calciomercato, sporting director Fabio Paratici will look to sell both Perin and Pjaca in January as the pair both continue their respective recoveries from injury while having played a limited role throughout their time in Turin.

With Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Buffon ahead of Perin in the pecking order between the posts coupled with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado all keeping Pjaca well out of the picture in the final third, a double exit would seemingly make sense for all concerned.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the interest is there to snap the pair up, as given their lack of playing time and struggles to make an impression at Juventus, it could have a negative impact on who is eager to sign them in January.