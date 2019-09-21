Starting a new team and going straight in at the top level is a pretty tough undertaking. You need to ensure you have the stadium and fans to support the team, alongside trying to assemble an entire squad and playing staff.

David Beckham is one of the owners of Inter Miami and it looks like he may turn to a former teammate to take the reigns for their first ever season.

The journalist Carlos Suarez has confirmed that Former Real Madrid player and manager Santiago Solari is the favourite to take over in Miami:

A día de hoy y con el apoyo de algunas fuentes podemos decir que el gran favorito para ser DT del @InterMiamiCF @InterMiamiCF_ES en la @MLS @futbolMLS es el argentino Santiago Solari ex DT del @realmadrid #MLS #InterMiamiCF @jrojasa75 pic.twitter.com/2v9WNPDIqB — Carlos Suárez (@CarlitosSuarez) September 20, 2019

It’s a tough appointment to get right and could really set the tone for the franchise moving forward. You need someone to develop a playing style and a culture at the club alongside being open to staying there long term. Solari wasn’t a resounding success at Real Madrid but he has some experience and will be well respected in the dressing room.

He will also be known to David Beckham personally as the two were teammates at Real Madrid in their playing days.

Hopefully with a new manager on board they will be able to finalise the playing squad too. They’ve got a few players lined up to join next year but there’s no real household names yet.

That could also change, with the Independent reporting recently that David Silva was prepared to finally move on from Man City and would become the first major signing for the side.

The whole concept is fairly alien to us because of the structure of the leagues in the US. They don’t do promotion and relegation but do allow expansion franchises, so it’s just a whole new team rather than a side working their way up to the top division.

You may not agree with the concept, and it could be tough for the team to compete for a few years but it’s something else to watch out for in the league next year.