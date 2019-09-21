This Manchester United legend has heartbreakingly revealed that it is ‘killing him’ to see the Premier League giants’ massive decline in recent years.

In an exclusive interview with the club’s official website, Manchester United legend Patrice Evra revealed that the club’s recent decline ‘is killing him.’

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement from management at the end of the 2012/13 season, the Red Devils have endured a difficult time.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all failed to live up to fans’ expectations for the Manchester outfit’s rebuild and the buck now stops with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian inspired some sensational performances after his initial appointment but the side have since struggled to perform like their old selves.

United had starlet Mason Greenwood to thank for beating minnows Astana in the Europa League on Thursday night.

This is what the Frenchman had to say on the Premier League giants:

I remember I was still playing for West Ham and they played against United. During the week, actually all the players were so focused in training and not one of them was thinking they were going to lose against United.

They were like we are going to beat them and win against United. I was a West Ham player but a United fan and I was a little bit hurt to say: ‘Wow, my club is getting really down’, if they don’t think even one per cent they are going to lose that game.