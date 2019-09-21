James Maddison has hilarious dig back after being ridiculed over backpack

Leicester City ace James Maddison raised some eyebrows prior to their clash with Tottenham on Saturday after sporting a questionable backpack.

The backpack in question was a Louis Vuitton creation and is said to cost around £6,500, which in itself is a travesty and perhaps he is deserving of the stick he gets.

Nevertheless, he had the last laugh after scoring the winner for Leicester against Spurs and fresh from doing the business on the pitch, he’s also taken to Twitter to hit back at the trolls.

Specifically responding to a tweet and article from the Sun, Maddison has taken a cheeky swipe at the paper by insisting that it would worse if he was seen holding a copy of the tabloid than being seen wearing his expensive backpack.

Unsurprisingly, his wit got a great reaction from his followers, as he seems to pretty much be winning at life on and off the pitch right now.

His goal and the three points on Saturday would undoubtedly have been the icing on the cake though, as Leicester continue to impress this season and are making a strong case that they can break into the top six in the Premier League.