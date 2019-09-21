Leeds United and Derby County lock horns Saturday lunchtime in a repeat of last season’s playoff semi-final – who will come out on top?

How to Watch Leeds Utd v Derby Live Streaming

Bet365 are live streaming a number of games through their website this afternoon – please follow the on screen instructions to access the live streaming options here : All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. Country restrictions apply 18+ begambleaware

What Time does Leeds v Derby kickoff?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday, 21st September 2019

Where is Leeds v Derby being played?

The match is being played at Elland Road, Leeds, England.

Leeds v Derby Prediction

These teams have recent history after meeting in the Championship playoffs last May. The Rams pulled off an unlikely comeback at Elland Road to reach Wembley and in the process stun Bielsa’s side following a historical 4-2 victory. Of course Frank Lampard’s side, at the time, went on to lose the playoff final, much to the delight of the Leeds faithful.

But it’s a new season, and there’s renewed hope for both sides. Derby, now under the guidance of Phillip Cocu have suffered a slow start. They’ve picked up just seven points from their opening seven league games and sit two points above the drop zone. But there’s plenty of time for the Rams to find their feet.

In contrast Leeds are flying. They returned back to the top of the table following a two nil victory at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Sunday. Arsenal loanee Nketiah was once again on the scoresheet, bagging his fourth goal of the season. He’s 6/5 to score anytime.

Defensively they’ve been solid. Bielsa’s side have kept four clean sheets in their last five league games. They’re 6/4 to win to nil. At the other end of the pitch Leeds are on fire. They’ve bagged 12 goals so far this season and are 11/8 to score three goals or more.

Derby’s dangerman will be Martyn Waghorn, he has three goals so far this season and is 7/2 to score anytime.

Leeds are as short as 2/5 in places to bag all three points, while Derby, without a win in six, are 15/2 to bag another away win at Elland Road. The draw is available at 19/5.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions

To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware