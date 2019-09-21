One of Liverpool’s highest-profile players has defended superstar teammate Mohamed Salah after claims that the forward is ‘selfish’, what do you think?

In an interview with BBC’s Match of the Day, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has jumped to the defence of teammate Mohamed Salah and branded claims that the superstar is ‘selfish’ as ‘mad’.

Salah’s teamwork was questioned when teammate Sadio Mane went into a fit of rage after the Egyptian decided to shoot instead of passing the ball to him during Liverpool’s win against Burnley last month.

Take a look at the incident here.

Former Arsenal and Southampton star Oxlade-Chamberlain shut down rumours that the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner was ‘selfish’ by telling BBC’s interviews ‘are you mad’ when he was quizzed about the passing drama.

Take a look at the clip below:

Here’s why Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doesn’t want Mo Salah to pass him the ball anyway. pic.twitter.com/u7IY6b9m7v — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 20, 2019

This is what Oxlade-Chamberlain had to say on his teammate:

“Mohamed Salah isn’t selfish because…,” Oxlade-Chamberlain joked: “Isn’t selfish? Are you winding me up?

“The guy don’t pass to us. Are you mad? Ask Sadio.”

“No, Mo Salah isn’t selfish because he’s a goal scorer. He’s gotta do that.

“We can’t expect him to pass us the ball all the time and him to score loads of goals. The way he plays wins us games, so he’s got to do what he’s got to do.

“He scores, we win the game. I’m happy. Mo, do what you want!”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has just returned from a lengthy injury layoff and the England international will be hoping to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s midfield three over the season.

The 26-year-old was in fine form before the heartbreaking injury setback.