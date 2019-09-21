One notable Premier League pundit has revealed what Manchester United’s biggest problem has been so far this season, can the Red Devils sort this issue out?

According to Mirror Football, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that Manchester United’s biggest problem so far this season has been there ‘lack of goals’.

The retired England international was speaking about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side during his coverage of last night’s Premier League clash between Southampton and Bournemouth on Sky Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only scored eight times in the league this season, it’s worth remembering that four of those efforts came on their opening day victory against Chelsea.

After their emphatic win against the Blues the Red Devils have only gone on to win one other league match. The Manchester outfit also drew against Southampton and Wolves, as well being defeated by Crystal Palace.

It’s clear that United lack a cutting edge in the final third, Marcus Rashford has been deployed as a central striker by Solskjaer but the 21-year-old doesn’t look like a natural finisher which is posing serious problems.

Rashford’s strengths come on the counter-attack and when he cuts in from the wings, it’s not very often that we see the England international moving like a fox in the box and scoring in and around the penalty area.

United’s hopes of unleashing their own devastating attacking force like rivals Manchester City and Liverpool have also been hindered by injury-ridden Anthony Martial and the inconsistency of superstar Paul Pogba.

Here’s what Carragher had to say on Solskjaer’s side:

“It hasn’t been great for them [Man United], it is the lack of goals that has been a problem. It is difficult to keep a clean sheet away from home.”

“The fact there is a lack of goals within the team puts more pressure on the defence and the goalkeeper.” “With the lack of goals, will they get to where they really want to be? Scoring goals is the big problem for them away from home.”

United do need to getter a better grip on games and the way they need to do that is by posing a bigger attacking threat. In their recent league win against Leicester they were on the back foot for the majority of the game.

Solskjaer needs to find a way to get his high-profile attackers like Rashford and Martial to score on a consistent basis otherwise the Red Devils will struggle to finish in a Champions League spot.