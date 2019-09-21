Problems mount for Valverde as Barcelona make worst start to season in 25 years

Barcelona suffered a 2-0 defeat to Granada on Saturday night as their struggles continue at the start of the new La Liga season.

The Catalan giants were able to hold Borussia Dortmund to a draw in the Champions League in midweek, and so they would have hoped to get back to winning ways this weekend.

They couldn’t have had a worse start though after falling behind in the first minute at Granada, and they simply had no answer thereafter as they slipped to a 2-0 loss.

As seen in the tweet below, having collected just seven points from their opening five La Liga games, that gives them their worst start to a season since the 1994/95 campaign.

With that in mind, coach Ernesto Valverde now has serious problems to deal with and the pressure will be building on him and his players to produce a response to avoid coming under further criticism.

What is perhaps particularly concerning is their form away from home, as the tweet below notes that they’ve now gone without a win on the road for seven straight games, the first time that has happened since 2001.

Following defeats on trips to Granada and Athletic Bilbao and that draw with Dortmund, it’s an area in which they’ll have to improve or they could risk a disastrous campaign as this is a far from ideal start both domestically and in Europe.

Given the quality at his disposal, Valverde will arguably remain confident that they can turn things around in the near future. However, they’ll have to improve and start picking up results quickly in order to avoid falling too far behind their competition.

