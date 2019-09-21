Real Madrid are paying close attention to one of Europe’s brightest talents, the ace has been making waves so far this season and looks to have huge potential.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga is top of Real Madrid’s shortlist for young talent, the 16-year-old has been earning rave reviews for his fine performances in Ligue 1.

Marca understand that the ace is contracted until 2022, it’s added that Madrid are observing the starlet and that he is attracting the Spanish giants’ interest more than other highly-rated talents from across the world.

Camavinga was sensational in his side’s 2-1 victory over reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. The wonderkid looks in complete control in midfield as he fights to win the ball and is confident with the ball at his feet.

As per L’Equipe, via the Sun, Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham both had offers rejected for the midfielder this summer.

The ace recently made history when he was named as Ligue 1’s Player of the Month for August. The 16-year-old became the youngest player ever to win the accolade.

Camavinga mostly plays in a defensive midfield role, the starlet has started all five of Rennes’ Ligue 1 matches so far this season.

The youngster’s impressive displays have helped his boyhood club move into second in the French top-flight. Julien Stephan’s side could be on the brink of a historic season.

The Angola-born midfielder is yet to receive full French citizenship, however, his solid performances will undoubtedly have caught the eye of the French Football Federation who will want to get the ace into Les Blues’ youth teams as soon as possible.