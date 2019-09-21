These Arsenal fans loved former star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s message to Gunners ace Hector Bellerin, the Spaniard made his return from injury last night.

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sent a classy message to former teammate Hector Bellerin yesterday after the ace made his return from a eight-month injury layoff to play for the Gunners’ Under-23s side.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was at the north London club for six years, arriving as a fresh-faced 17-year-old from Southampton. The versatile midfielder was sold to Liverpool for a fee of £35m two years ago, as per BBC Sport.

Take a look at Bellerin’s social media post below:

Take a look at Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reply to his pal below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the England international’s message to his former teammate:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s comment on Héctor Bellerín’s post from this evening: ‘well done my bro! Hard work paid off???? buzzing to see you back out there??’. Truly one of the good guys. Top man. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 20, 2019

He’s been there so he knew how hard it was for him ? — ?????? (@MoFaRedsLfc) September 20, 2019

Oxlade knows how it feels to be out for a long time, he has been there before, always a Gunner always a Gunner. — Oluwagabby (@iamcescgabby) September 20, 2019

I think we should genuinely cut him some slack when we play Liverpool. I mean, even after the CL Final he said the “Once a gooner” thing but idk ???? — Ali (@Ali130598) September 20, 2019

I would, hes still one of us — J.Ty (@Itz_Mystaa) September 21, 2019

Oxlade-Chamberlain has only recently returned from a similar injury to Bellerin’s and the England international is working hard to break into Jurgen Klopp’s midfield three.

The 26-year-old’s lovely message shows just how much of a class act the ace is, the hard-working midfielder is a valuable member of the Liverpool squad and is a reliable servant to the England team.