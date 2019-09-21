Menu

‘Still one of us’ – These Arsenal fans react to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s classy message to Hector Bellerin after injury return

These Arsenal fans loved former star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s message to Gunners ace Hector Bellerin, the Spaniard made his return from injury last night.

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sent a classy message to former teammate Hector Bellerin yesterday after the ace made his return from a eight-month injury layoff to play for the Gunners’ Under-23s side.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was at the north London club for six years, arriving as a fresh-faced 17-year-old from Southampton. The versatile midfielder was sold to Liverpool for a fee of £35m two years ago, as per BBC Sport.

Take a look at Bellerin’s social media post below:

Take a look at Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reply to his pal below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the England international’s message to his former teammate:

Oxlade-Chamberlain has only recently returned from a similar injury to Bellerin’s and the England international is working hard to break into Jurgen Klopp’s midfield three.

The 26-year-old’s lovely message shows just how much of a class act the ace is, the hard-working midfielder is a valuable member of the Liverpool squad and is a reliable servant to the England team.

