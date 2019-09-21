Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson praised Chelsea’s Mason Mount and feels that the midfielder is an exciting prospect.

The 20-year-old has started this season strongly, scoring three goals in seven matches so far. Mount’s performances resulted in him getting a call-up to the England national team.

Henderson was all praise for the 20-year-old and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Liverpool skipper said: “Frank’s done very good. I think the way they’re playing is very good. They’ve got young kids but they’re top players, and certainly will be in the future.

“They’ve got huge potential with the likes of Mason already training for England, I can see he’s got the right mentality to play football. Technically he’s very good. Everyone can see that he’s hungry to be a very good player and is a very exciting prospect. He’s started the season very well along with Tammy [Abraham].”

Mount has so far done really well for Chelsea and there’s no doubt we will be seeing better performances from him as the season progresses. The Blues may not be able to sign any new players for now but they have some pretty good youngsters in their squad. Abraham has been in really good form lately, scoring seven goals in his last three Premier League matches. Then there are the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori who have the potential to become very good players in the future.

Chelsea and Liverpool play at Stamford Bridge tomorrow in what will be the second encounter between both sides this season. The two clubs previously squared off in the UEFA Super Cup last month which saw the Reds triumphing on penalties.