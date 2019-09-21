‘Tell this clown to go’ and ‘disgrace’ – These Barcelona fans fume after going behind in first minute vs Granada

Barcelona endured a nightmare start to their clash against Granada on Saturday night as they fell behind after just a minute.

Ramon Azeez stunned the visitors as he headed home the opening goal of the game, as the Catalan giants saw their leaky defence breached once again.

That’s now eight goals conceded in just five La Liga games so far this season, and so it is an obvious weakness in the current side under coach Ernesto Valverde.

While some pointed the finger at summer signing Junior Firpo for his error in the build up to the goal, the majority of the tweets and intense criticism that followed Azeez’s effort were directed at Valverde as the Barcelona faithful fumed with the Spanish tactician.

After a lucky escape with a point at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, a response was undoubtedly needed from the Barcelona players to get back to winning ways.

Unfortunately for them, it looks as though they may well need talisman Lionel Messi to come off the bench and have a major impact on the game if they are unable to produce a response without him.

As seen in the tweets below though, the fans’ fury was certainly directed at Valverde after the early setback, and he’ll now be under pressure to ensure that his side find the solutions to their problems to take something away from the encounter.

What a disgrace — J.R. (@Jonatha09604854) September 21, 2019

Has football ever witnessed more shameless manager than Valverde? I used to dislike him before, now started to hate him to the core. #GranadaBarca — Ram (@Ram70237243) September 21, 2019

VALVERDE OUT — Mer Yang??? #Nossos10?? (@liinsrocha) September 21, 2019

Valverde out — E.B.K (@BlueberryE) September 21, 2019

This managers a disgrace — quaran (@quaran06480815) September 21, 2019

Sack Valverde at half time — Anuculé (@MessiShoots) September 21, 2019