Manchester United legend and Premier League pundit Gary Neville told Sky Sports that West Ham’s three best players ‘can’t play at the highest level’ ahead of their clash with his former club tomorrow afternoon.

The retired England international believes that Hammers stars Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini have the the ability to hurt United, although he admits that they are at the London club because they ‘can’t play at the highest level’.

Forward Haller became the club’s record signing this summer after his £45m move, as per BBC Sport. Wing wizard Felipe Anderson was the previous biggest signing, joining for a fee of £41.5m, according to BBC Sport.

Tricky Argentinean playmaker Lanzini made his loan move to the Irons permanent in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £10.8m, according to the Express.

The trio who were signed for just over £97m have the task of breaking West Ham into the Premier League’s top six, the Hammers are currently ninth in the league – winning two of their fives games so far this season.

Here’s what Neville had to say on West Ham’s high-profile trio:

“You look at Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Sebastien Haller and you can feel that the atmosphere will be hostile for Man United on Sunday.”

“The reason those players are at West Ham is because they have quality, but they can’t play at the highest level.”

“However, they can play in those one-off games – they can play in moments in matches, and that makes West Ham really dangerous against Man United.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been flat in recent matches and Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping that his side can trouble the Red Devils when he welcomes them to the London Stadium tomorrow afternoon.