Arsenal manager Unai Emery feels that all players should be involved in the defensive improvement of the team.

The Gunners started their Premier League campaign with two wins over Newcastle and Burnley. However, they haven’t been able to win the three matches that have followed. Arsenal lost to Liverpool while drawing against Tottenham and Watford.

The Gunners look strong in attack but the same can’t be said of their defence. They’ve already conceded right goals, some of which have come solely due to errors made by the backline. In last weekend’s match against Watford, Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead because of a couple of mistakes made by Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz.

Emery feels that all of Arsenal’s players must improve defensively. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Spaniard said: “Two things. First, we need to be competitive and we need to improve defensively, but it’s not all down to the defensive players, the goalkeeper, the midfield – it’s for all the team. Secondly, sometimes we are defending deep, more deep than we want to. Our block is more deep than we want usually. We don’t want to defend in that situation, too deep, many times.”

Defence is undoubtedly an area Arsenal look a little shaky in. The centre-backs need to make sure not to make too many defensive errors.

Arsenal are currently 8th in the Premier League table with eight points and will be hoping to secure another three points tomorrow when they face Aston Villa.