Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin posted a message to the fans after making his comeback from injury and it’s fair to say he was thrilled to be playing.

The 24-year-old has been out of action for the last eight months after suffering a serious knee injury and it will undoubtedly have been a long road in his recovery.

Fortunately, he is now on the verge of completing that comeback as he featured for the U23s side on Friday and got 62 minutes under his belt while importantly he appeared to come through unscathed.

That will be a huge lift for him and a boost for Unai Emery, as it appears as though the Spaniard is closing in on a comeback at senior level in the coming weeks if he can continue to improve his fitness levels and steer clear of any setbacks.

For now though, as seen in the video below posted by Arsenal on their official Twitter account, Bellerin looked over the moon to be back on the pitch and playing for the Gunners, and he signed off with a hint that he could be back playing at the Emirates very soon.

Time will tell when he gets the green light from the medical staff and Emery to do so, but the signs are certainly positive at this stage as he will offer an important option at right-back to help improve what has been a vulnerable Arsenal defence so far this season.