Video: ‘Get him out’ – Some Arsenal fans blast Mesut Ozil’s ‘lazy’ display in training

Arsenal FC
Some Arsenal fans are furious with superstar Mesut Ozil after a clip emerged of the 30-year-old lounging around during a team training session.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to social media to blast superstar Mesut Ozil, the club’s highest-earner, after a short clip of training was released which shows the ace looking uninterested while his teammates follow a first-team coach.

The former Real Madrid star then sprung into action once the cameraman approached the first-team stars in action.

Mirror Football report that the retired Germany international earns £300,000-a-week at the Emirates.

The 30-year-old playmaker has made just one appearance for the Gunners so far this season but it looks as though the attacking midfielder is becoming a bigger part of Unai Emery’s plans.

Take a look at the clip that has sparked criticism towards the World Cup winner:

Here’s how Arsenal fans have reacted to Ozil’s display:

The criticism from some fans is understandable, but a 16-second clip hardly tells the full story of how Ozil performs in training. If this was proven to be a constant issue, then fans would be right with their criticism.

With the first-team coach appearing to demonstrate something, Ozil could simply have been waiting for that demonstration to finish before getting on with his work.

