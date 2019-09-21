What Zidane said about rumours of Mourinho replacing him at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has responded to questions regarding the speculation linking Jose Mourinho with his job this week.

As noted by The Sun, it has been suggested that Mourinho is eyeing a second spell at the Bernabeu and club president Florentino Perez could turn to him if he decides to replace Zidane.

It comes after a disappointing start to the campaign for Los Blancos, as they suffered a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek too.

In turn, Zidane will be under pressure to deliver results as he struggled following his return last season, while the summer overhaul perhaps didn’t materialise quite as planned with many key players from his previous stint still in the starting XI.

Ongoing talk of Mourinho taking his job probably won’t help either, although as noted by Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese tactician showed his class by shutting down talk of a return to Real Madrid given Zidane is still in the job.

Zidane has suggested that he isn’t taking much notice of the talk, but ultimately he will be fully aware that he must oversee improvements otherwise the speculation over his future at the club will not go away.

“It doesn’t bother me, it’s like that. I don’t have to say if it bothers me or not, this is the situation – here you lose a game and you have to change everything. It’s hard, but it’s the reality,” he told reporters, according to AS.

Real Madrid will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Sevilla tomorrow night, although given that they sit top of the La Liga table after four games with 10 points, it isn’t going to be an easy task for Zidane and his players.