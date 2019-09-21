Tottenham suffered a setback on Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium despite taking the lead.

Harry Kane put the visitors ahead, but goals from Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison turned things round in the second half as the Foxes secured all three points.

SEE MORE: Video: Harry Kane’s wonderful improvised finish to give Tottenham lead vs Leicester

It was another impressive performance and result for Brendan Rodgers and his side as they continue to show signs of being a threat to break into the top six this season, while it was further misery for Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino.

Following on from their outing against Olympiakos in the Champions League in midweek, it was the second time in the space of a few days that they have squandered a lead in a game, and so that will be an area of concern moving forward.

Nevertheless, they weren’t at full strength for the clash with Leicester as captain Hugo Lloris missed out after his wife gave birth to their child, as confirmed in the club’s tweet below.

In turn, Paulo Gazzaniga started in his place, and unfortunately for him, he wasn’t able to keep a clean sheet to help Tottenham on their way to an important victory.

Instead, defeat now leaves them in fifth place in the Premier League table, with just eight points from their opening six games of the campaign.

That will be enough to be a concern for Pochettino, although he’ll hope to have his influential captain back for the next game when they take on Southampton next Saturday.

Prior to that, Spurs face Colchester in the League Cup on Tuesday night, but it’s perhaps likely that the Argentine tactician will rotate his squad for that game with Lloris expected to sit out anyway.