Alexander-Arnold reveals what he said to take free-kick off Liverpool team-mate before scoring vs Chelsea

It’s been a fairly awful day all round for Chelsea, Liverpool beat them on the pitch and also showed them how a discussion before a set piece between players should go. Ross Barkley and Jorginho should take note.

Trent Alexander Arnold opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge with a well taken free kick which is becoming a pretty regular occurrence for him. Things could have been different if he hadn’t spoken up when Jordan Henderson initially looked set to take it:

Alexander-Arnold: “Hendo wanted it at first, then he thought it was too close for him. I discussed with Mo that I wanted it rolled to make the angle better, maybe confuse the keeper. And I was able to put it away!”#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 22, 2019

In the end that proved to be a very wise choice as the youngster stuck away his sixth Liverpool goal. He’s known for having outstanding delivery from corners and wide set-pieces but it’s great to see him become a goal scoring threat too.

Liverpool’s second goal also came from a set piece as the Chelsea defence fell asleep to allow Roberto Firmino a simple header from six yards out, that goal went on to prove the difference between the teams.

The Firmino goal came straight after a Chelsea equaliser was cancelled out by VAR for an offside decision during the build-up. You can hate VAR for the impact it’s had on the modern game and how it ruins celebrations, but it actually got the decision spot on this time.

The victory makes it six wins for six and leaves Liverpool top of the league by five points. It’s still early but you have to fancy they will finally break the drought and win the Premier League trophy after coming so close last year.