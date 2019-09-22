Menu

“Worst player at the club” – These Arsenal fans single out one player for particular criticism after first-half horror-show vs Aston Villa

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans are not at all happy with Sead Kolasinac after that first half performance against Aston Villa.

The Gunners find themselves a goal down and a man down at the Emirates Stadium as Villa look like springing a real shock in this afternoon’s Premier League match.

MORE: Video: John McGinn scores for Aston Villa with Arsenal’s defence half-asleep

And while it’s hard to find a particularly good Arsenal performer on the pitch, most fans seem to agree that Kolasinac has been one of the worst offenders out there in red and white.

The Bosnian has certainly not been the most convincing and reliable performer since he joined the club, with summer signing Kieran Tierney sure to overtake him as first choice left-back once he returns from injury.

More Stories / Latest News

For now, Gooners will have to put up with Kolasinac, and they’re clearly not enjoying themselves as they reflect on a very poor opening 45 minutes against Villa today.

Here’s some of the angry half-time Twitter reaction from Arsenal supporters…

https://twitter.com/MichaelAkinbode/status/1175807792491483136

More Stories Sead Kolasinac