Arsenal fans are not at all happy with Sead Kolasinac after that first half performance against Aston Villa.

The Gunners find themselves a goal down and a man down at the Emirates Stadium as Villa look like springing a real shock in this afternoon’s Premier League match.

And while it’s hard to find a particularly good Arsenal performer on the pitch, most fans seem to agree that Kolasinac has been one of the worst offenders out there in red and white.

The Bosnian has certainly not been the most convincing and reliable performer since he joined the club, with summer signing Kieran Tierney sure to overtake him as first choice left-back once he returns from injury.

For now, Gooners will have to put up with Kolasinac, and they’re clearly not enjoying themselves as they reflect on a very poor opening 45 minutes against Villa today.

Here’s some of the angry half-time Twitter reaction from Arsenal supporters…

Kolasinac is the worst player at the club. Offers no final product and in defence is as useful as a knife in a gunfight but because he squared up to a couple of thugs he gets a free pass — Sam KM (@SamKM15) September 22, 2019

Yes Kolasinac, just stand there mate. https://t.co/XAZ9rST3Zr — de Godenzonen ?? ?? ?? (@LePhantomDennis) September 22, 2019

Kolasinac has given Trezeguet free reign of the right hand side. Asking to go 2 down. — Rob Tonkinson (@RobTonkinson) September 22, 2019

I fucking hate Kolasinac — ™ (@TayoMorgan_) September 22, 2019

Kolasinac wasting possession and crossing opportunities, Maitland-Niles wasting possession and getting sent off. Tierney and Bellerin’s return can’t come soon enough for the Gunners, who are heading towards a 4th straight winless Premier League match. — freeflow football (@freeflowblog) September 22, 2019

FUCK OF KOLASINAC JUST FUCK OFF — Law (@Law10i) September 22, 2019

Kolasinac honestly needs to be fired into the sun. — Blahovic (@Blahovic) September 22, 2019

Why is Kolasinac always so far away from the right winger?

Such a bum. — Adedamola (@Mastermind1808) September 22, 2019

https://twitter.com/MichaelAkinbode/status/1175807792491483136