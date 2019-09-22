Menu

Video: “Disgrace to this club” – Arsenal star slammed for embarrassing antics vs Aston Villa

Some Arsenal fans are not at all happy with the antics of Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the video below.

Watch as the Greece international tries to make up for his bad defending by feigning injury and trying to get his opponent in trouble.

This clip just sums up how bad Arsenal have been of late, with their defensive performances in particular being so poor as individual errors have cost them in recent setbacks against Liverpool, Tottenham and Watford.

Sokratis will surely be embarrassed to watch this back again later…

