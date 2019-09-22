Arsenal manager Unai Emery has responded to Granit Xhaka being booed by some Gunners fans during today’s win over Aston Villa.

The Gunners won 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to two quickfire goals from Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that helped the team come back from 2-1 down.

Still, with Arsenal struggling for much of the game and twice going behind to Villa, it’s little surprise that some of the home support voiced their frustration at the team and some players in particular.

Many Arsenal fans on Twitter laid into Sead Kolasinac at half time, while some in the stadium later booed Xhaka when he was subbed off by Emery.

As quoted by football.london, Emery responded to this by saying he wouldn’t tell fans not to boo players, but suggested Xhaka could improve with the right support.

“We need our supporters. We need them helping each player. Our responsibility is to transmit our quality,” he said.

“He played very well on Thursday, last week in Watford. Today I changed him because he played for 90 minutes.

“Xhaka is a very important player for us. He has a big commitment and he is improving. I am not asking people to support him but I am sure he is going to achieve the best things if the supporters help him.”

AFC fans probably won’t be too convinced by this after a few years now of the Switzerland international struggling to settle in the Premier League.