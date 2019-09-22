One Barcelona chief was in attendance at a match where this top European talent impressed leading some fans to speculate about a potential move to Catalonia.

Gianluca Di Marzio revealed earlier today that Barcelona legend and current technical secretary Eric Abidal was in attendance at Napoli’s Serie A clash with Lecce.

Di Marzio add that Abidal was in Italy to discuss a potential partnership between Lecce and Barcelona which could see some of the Italian side’s biggest talents head to Catalonia.

Some fans believed that Abidal was actually in Italy to scout Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, the 23-year-old midfielder has been making waves for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Fabian definitely would’ve caught Abidal’s eye with his stunning goal in his side’s 4-1 win.

According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern and Liverpool are all keen on Ruiz.

As per Don Balon, the ace’s value currently sits at around €60M, with the Blaugrana viewing him as a possible replacement for either Carles Alena, Arturo Vidal or Ivan Rakitic.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo later reported that Barcelona sent Abidal to scout Fabian and also stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly.

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets recently said, as per Marca, that the youngster will be the best midfielder in the world alongside Blaugrana ace Frenkie de Jong.

That sounds very much like the squad giving the seal of approval for the La Liga champions to make a move for the ace.