Chelsea manager Frank Lampard suffered back to back home defeats this week as his side lost 1-0 to Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday before today’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

The former Blues midfielder is a legend at Stamford Bridge from his playing days, but he’s certainly struggling in the dugout after a poor start to the season.

Unfortunately for Lampard, he has now matched an unwanted record as his side are yet to win a home game since he took over – a run which now stretches to four matches.

Chelsea drew against Leicester City and Sheffield United before the defeats to Valencia and Liverpool, and this means Lampard is now the first CFC manager in 31 years to fail to win any of his first four home games in charge.

? – Frank Lampard is the first manager to remain winless in his first 4 home matches in charge of Chelsea since 1988, when Bobby Campbell (W0-D3-L1) took over from John Hollins. #cfc #CHELIV — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 22, 2019

According to the tweet above from Gracenote, Bobby Campbell is the last Chelsea manager to get off to such a bad start at home, all the way back in 1988.

Supporters of the west London giants will surely be hoping Lampard can turn things around, with his appointment in the summer always likely to be a risky one.

The former England international is not the most experienced candidate but seems to have committed to changing the style of the club by building around their academy players.

Still, it remains to be seen how much time Lampard will get if things don’t improve soon.