Christian Pulisic makes statement of intent after being dropped by Chelsea

Chelsea new-boy Christian Pulisic has made it clear he wants to show what he can do at the club in an interview that comes after Frank Lampard dropped him in the Blues’ last two games.

The USA international joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund this summer, though his final few months in Germany were technically on loan from the west Londoners after a deal was done in January.

Despite a decent start at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic has found himself out of the team and failing to even get any minutes against Wolves and Valencia.

It remains to be seen if Lampard will show a little more faith in him in upcoming matches, but it seems the youngster himself remains confident in his ability to make it at Chelsea.

“I am coming here as a known player and I am going to show everyone what I can do and play the best I can, for myself and for the club, and that is all I can do,” he told the club’s official site.

“It is a very physical league as people say here. The games have been very intense, every game has presented its own challenge, every team is different. The Bundesliga was also a brilliant league. I can’t say it wasn’t because they are all good teams and every game was tough, but there a few differences but nothing major that I am not used to.”

CFC fans will certainly hope Pulisic can come good, as the talented 21-year-old looks to be an ideal potential Eden Hazard replacement in the making.

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Premier League later today and it will be interesting to see if Pulisic plays a part.