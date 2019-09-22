Video: Aaron Cresswell free-kick golazo inflicts more misery onto Manchester United

Aaron Cresswell sealed all three points for West Ham against Manchester United today with this blinder of a free-kick.

Watch the goal video below as the left-back finds the corner with a perfect strike to down the Red Devils, who were well beaten 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Aaron Cresswell, that is superb! It's a peach of a free-kick as West Ham pile the pressure on Manchester United!

It’s been a poor start to the season for United, who have just two league wins under their belt so far, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely under increasing pressure.

Man Utd ended last season badly and don’t seem to have recovered, with the team looking in extremely bad shape under their current manager.