Manchester United legend tells fans the first signing he’d make if he lands Old Trafford role

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has been seen engaging with fans on Instagram after today’s defeat to West Ham.

The Red Devils suffered another poor result to continue their dire start to the 2019/20 season, with goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell delivering a 2-0 win for the Hammers.

Evra was clearly not at all happy to see his old club roll over in this manner, with there really being very little in the way of positives for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take from the defeat.

Speaking to fans on Instagram, as shown in the images below from Utd Report, Evra said he is ready to come back to Old Trafford and help the club with a role in the transfer market.

The Frenchman then replied to one fan naming Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as the first signing he’d make for United.

The Argentine could surely be an upgrade on the struggling Marcus Rashford, who was slammed by MUFC fans for his performance against West Ham today.

Paulo Dybala wanted at Manchester United by Patrice Evra

