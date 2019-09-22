Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has insisted that his former side Arsenal play both Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil against Aston Villa today.

The Gunners take on Dean Smith’s side at the Emirates today with the knowledge that a win can take them as high as third in the Premier League table.

Emery’s men should be going into the match in high spirits given that they’ve just beaten Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in their Europa League opener on Thursday.

The Spaniard elected to drop Ozil for his side’s trip to Germany in midweek, something that suggests he was being rested for today’s game against the Villains.

And amidst this, Nicholas has come and stated that the thinks the German, and Ceballos, need to play against Villa this afternoon.

As per the Mirror, when commenting on the duo on Sky Sports’ website, Nicholas noted “There are a lot of goals for Arsenal at home. Dani Ceballos must play and Mesut Ozil too – they moved it around well last week.”

Ceballos and Ozil have both shown during their respective times with Arsenal so far that they’re two of the club’s most gifted midfielders, with both of the pairing being able to basically create chances at will during games.

Thus, if Arsenal want to come away from their match vs Villa later today with all three points, it’s probably wise to listen to Nicholas and start both Ceballos and Ozil, just to be sure.